Amosun declares, as Osinbajo, Nnamani, Bakare pick nomination forms

Former Ogun State Governor and Senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun, formally declared his presidential ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

At the International Conference Centre in the same Federal Capital Territory, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, former vice presidential candidate in the defunct Congress for Progressive Change in the 2011 general elections, Pastor Tunde Bakare; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi picked the Nomination Forms ahead of the party presidential convention.

Senator Amosun while declaring his ambition…