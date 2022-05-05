ASUU UNIJOS establishes water factory

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Jos Chapter, has established a factory christened “University of Jos Academic Staff Cooperative Investment company Limited” (UJASCICL) to produce bottled water and beverages.

The factory is sited in Dong community, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State

Speaking during the commissioning, the Chairman of the Chapter, Dr Lazarus Luka Maigoro said the factory established by the union has employed 25 persons from the Dong community in Jos North Local Government Area of the state adding that the union will continue to touch the lives of Nigerians positively.

“This bottled water factory attests to the fact…