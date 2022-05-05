Don calls for appropriate policy to address high population rate

A university don at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Ganiyat Adesina-Utman, has called on the Federal Government to design an appropriate population policy to address the high population rate in the country.

Adesina-Utman, a Professor of Economics, stated this at the 19th inaugural lecture of the university in Abuja with the topic: ‘What Has Finance Got To Do With It.’

According to her, no nation talks about economic planning for a sustainable development without the facts and figures of its population, which requires financing.

“The debate on population and economic development has always remained relevant in the scheme of things when it comes to…