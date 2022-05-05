Ebonyi PDP chairman, Senator at war over shooting at party secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Ebonyi State, Silas Onu, has alleged the Senator representing Ebonyi Central zone Senator Obinna Ọgba of causing the fracas that led to the shooting at the party secretariat during the three-man ward ad-hoc delegates election on Wednesday.

According to Onu, it was the security agents that shot into the air to disperse thugs brought by the senator to foment trouble at the secretariat.

Onu also alleged that Mr Ogba also brought the thugs to attack zonal vice chairman of the party.

He said: “Today, as our hardworking state party officials were busy coordinating the takeoff of our three man ward ad-hoc delegates election, our zonal vice…