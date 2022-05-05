FG sends 200 youths to Morocco, Israel on crop production, animal husbandry

The National Agricultural Lands Development Authority (NALDA) has said it is sending 200 young farmers for capacity building on crop production and animal husbandry in Israel and Morocco.

This is part of the continuation of the National Young Farmers Scheme, (NYFS), programme that President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off some months ago.

He said the programme assisted Nigeria in terms of food…