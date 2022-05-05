God has not spoken to me yet about my successor ― Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Thursday, said that he has not heard from God concerning his successor in office come 2023.

According to him, he has not endorsed any aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to succeed him in 2023.

Speaking at his quarterly press conference in Asaba, Okowa reiterated that the primary election to gubernatorial aspirants slated for May 23, 2022, would be free and fair even as he advised each of them to work hard.

The governor’s clarification became inevitable following the gale of confusion amongst the aspirants with each of them claiming to have been endorsed by Okowa.

“The majority of the aspirants calling my name are…