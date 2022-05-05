How 22 states in Nigeria face risk of malnutrition, food insecurity in 2022

A government source research data sponsored by United Nations Children Fund(UNICEF), USAID, EU, AU, ECOWAS and other partners, “Cadre Harmonize for Identification of Risk Areas and Vulnerable Populations In 21 States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2022” has shown that no fewer than 21 states and the Federal Capital Territories(FCT) of Nigeria faces malnutrition and food insecurity in 2022 and 2023 year under review.

The Cadre Harmonisé (CH) is the unified tool for consensual analysis of acute food and nutrition insecurity in the Sahel and West African Region. At the regional level, the CH process is coordinated by the Permanent Inter-State Committee for Drought Control in…