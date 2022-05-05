PDP shifts NEC as party adjusts election timetable

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the proposed 96th meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) by one day even as it has announced an adjustment in its 2023 general elections timetable of activities.

The NEC, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 10, 2023, has now been moved by 24 hours to Wednesday 11, 2023.

The meeting is seen as crucial as it is expected to take a position on the zoning of its presidential ticket.

It is to consider whether to zone the position to the South or throw it open to all sections of the country.

The meeting will consider the report submitted by Governor Sam Ortom-led PDP Zoning Committee, which was unable to take a…