Role of labour in a country’s growth cannot be over emphasised — NCAA DG

The Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu has commended all workers in the aviation industry for their hardwork and commitment.

This commendation was contained in his goodwill message to workers in commemoration of this year’s International Workers Day Celebration.

According to the NCAA helmsman, “the role of labour in any country’s growth and development cannot be over emphasised; which is why the United Nation itself declared and set aside 1st May of every year as a public holiday to commemorate the working class as the producer of our common…