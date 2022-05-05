Sex education and parental responsibility

Children are the most valuable assets in human life. They are active, dynamic and enthusiastic. The puberty stage changes their life. At that time, they are curious about the changes in their body. They may be sexually harassed, open to domestic violence and intimidation. In this sense, there is need for a child to be guided, nurtured, honed, cared for, and counseled by the parents and teachers.

Islamically, sex education is more broadly understood as a set of wise rules that children/adult can use to protect themselves from the unacceptable such as adultery, masturbation, fornication, deviant sex, among others. It tends to explain the ethics, morals, religion, social and other…