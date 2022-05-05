Zamfara guber: 102 groups purchased nomination form for Gov Matawalle, says APC

A total of 102 groups and organisations residing in Zamfara State have expressed their confidence and satisfaction with the leadership style of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

To this end, they have jointly contributed the sum of N50 million for the purchase of 2023 All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Nomination form which will be presented to him tomorrow (Friday).

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Yusuf Idris Gusau and made available to the Tribune Online on Thursday.

The statement noted that following this development, members of the party, as well as friends and admirers, are formally invited to witness the…