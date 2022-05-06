2023: Akeredolu calls for Emefiele’s immediate resignation

The Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday called for the immediate resignation of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, following the purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential form by the CBN governor.

Akeredolu who stated this in a statement personally signed by him expressed shock and disbelief over the development said Emefiele’s entrance into the race portends great danger to the fragile economy of the country.

The governor said if Emefiele proceeds to submit his form without resigning his position as the governor of CBN, it will amount to illegality, saying Emefiele…