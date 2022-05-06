(BREAKING): Next president must come from South-West, APC leaders in the zone insist

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West zone of the country on Friday rose from their meeting in Lagos State with a one point resolution, insisting that the next president of the country must come from the South-West.

The leaders, including the presidential aspirants from the zone, comprising Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; APC National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, governors and ministers from the South-West, among others, agreed that the next president should come from the South-West.

