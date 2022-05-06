Lagos indigenous group, others endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term

An indigenous group, Lagos People’s Assembly (LPA), on Friday threw its weight behind the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying it was determined to return him for a second term in office as “the best option to continue as the governor of our dear state.”

LPA, an amalgamation of Lagos Indigenous Groups, professionals, artisans and religious organisations, made the declaration at a press conference addressed by its Coordinator, Ayodeji Emmanuel at the Ogba area of the state.

Speaking at the event, Emmanuel expressed the group’s appreciation to the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and demanded that the party fold and return the…