Need for good mental condition

Life, most claim, is not balanced and this unfairness is presumably tagged with the occurrence of uncertainty, with various hard nuts to crack. Life presents puzzles very hard to unravel; for many, solutions become cumbersome and rigorous, so the essence of life is jeopardised. The walks of life are seemingly distorted without appropriate destination, which creates doubts and imminent upheavals.

Good life is graciously occasioned by good health which, however, cannot be bought with affluence without proper management. A lifestyle void of challenges is almost abnormal since some stages of life come with adaptation. Good physical condition should be supported by an excellent mental…