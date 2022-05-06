PDP NWC sets up special reconciliation committee for Osun, Lagos

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a special reconciliation committee to unite the PDP in Osun and Lagos states.

Head of the committee, Mr Eyitayo Jegede disclosed the assignment before him when he led members of the committee on a courtesy call on the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, at the governor’s office, Ibadan, on Friday.

Speaking, Jegede said the party recognised that it will continue to be in problems if there remained divisions in the party.

He said the committee is out to calm the frayed nerves of PDP members and forge a united and harmonious front for elections at the national and sub-national levels.

Avowing…