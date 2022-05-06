Suspected thief attacks Soun palace, injures chief, destroys properties

The palace of Soun of Ogbomosoland came under attack on Thursday as a suspected thief who reportedly acted under the influence of hard drugs broke in, injured the palace chief, and destroyed the main entrance and administrative office doors.

The suspect, as reliably gathered in a bid to force his way into the palace injured the palace chief, Aremole of Ogbomosoland who put up a resistance.

He, however, succeeded in breaking the main entrance and administrative doors but couldn’t gain entry.

But the Palace Secretary, Toyin Ajamu while confirming the incident in a statement said there was no iota of truth in an online report that the suspected thief invaded the palace to steal…