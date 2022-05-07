2023: I am most qualified for PDP presidential ticket — Hayatuddeen

As politicking regarding the presidential ticket of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thickens considering the number of aspirants who have picked up the nomination forms, one of the leading aspirants, Mohammed Hayatuddeen has declared that he is the most qualified for the ticket.

Mohammed Hayatuddeen was in Bauchi on Friday to meet with PDP stakeholders and national delegates from Bauchi and Yobe states declaring that his credentials are enough requirements for him to win the forthcoming party presidential primaries and eventually the 2023 presidential election.

The presidential hopeful was speaking during the meeting held at the Command, Guest House, Bauchi…