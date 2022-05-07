Atiku woos Lagos PDP delegates, charges party leaders to restore national unity

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has charged delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State to vote him as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 General Elections, expressing his desire to restore a sense of belonging to marginalised Nigerians.

It would be recalled that Atiku recently made public declaration to contest the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the main opposition PDP.

Amid cheers and chants of solidarity, the former vice president on Friday addressed the party leaders and faithful, among others reiterating his promise of 40per cent youth and women representation in his cabinet.

The…