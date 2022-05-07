FG urged to intervene over high inflation in real estate sector

The Federal Government has been urged to urgently intervene in what seems to be an unending inflation trend that is affecting the construction and real estate sector.

This is just as an alarm has been raised that despite the 3.85 per cent growth the sector recorded in the second quarter of 2021 which grew by 10 per cent year-on-year in Q3 2021 according to the National Bureau of Statistics NBS), the sector has remained low due to inflation which resulted in increased cost of construction and over-dependence on imported building materials.

Making the declaration at the weekend, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ramos Realty, one of the leading real estate agencies in the…