I sleep too much – Tribune Online

I am a 35-year old mother of two. My problem is that I sleep too much. Please let me know what to do about this.

Iyabo (by SMS)

The commonest cause of ‘Sleeping Too Much’ (Narcolepsy) is not getting enough sleep. Working at night and sleeping during the day is another. Other causes include drug, alcohol, or cigarette use, lack of physical activity, obesity, and the use of certain medications. However, the condition can also be caused by an underlying condition such as Depression or a sleep disorder. It will therefore be advisable for you to check if you are on any medication that could be making you to sleep too much. In addition, you should stay away from alcohol,…