Jigawa gov receives NUJ award as ‘Champion of Agricultural Transformation’

Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has been honoured with an award which describes him as ‘Champion of Agricultural Transformation’, for his outstanding performance in the agricultural sector in the state.

The governor was honoured alongside seven other dignitaries by the Jigawa State Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) for their respective contributions in improving the lives of the people.

The awards were presented to recipients during a maiden public lecture and award presentation which was organised in honour of the former chairman of the Chapel, Late Comrade Ahmad Abubakar at the Ahmadu Bello Hall New Secretariat Dutse.

