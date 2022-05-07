MWO Audu Linus’ marriage warrant

IN this harsh episode called life, as Mary Whiddon of Chagford in Dartmoor found out on October 11, 1641, tragedy often strikes at the moment of joy. Whiddon, who had just exchanged marital vows with her beau at the Church of St Michael the Archangel, was basking in the adulation of cheering crowds when a bullet wended its way through the crowd and silenced her forever. The culprit was a scorned suitor who had for months lamented his unrequited love. Till today, brides still lay flowers at Mary’s grave to ward off marital curse. Whiddon got married but had no taste of man. Her epitaph read that she died “a matron, yet a maid.” Those were days of virtue. Today’s manners are…