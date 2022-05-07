No tariff hike for telecom services — NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that it has not approved the request of the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to increase tariff for telecom services.

NCC in a statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, said demand being made by MNOs under the auspices of the Associatoon of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), citing high cost of running their operations as the major reason for their proposed tariff hike, is contained in a letter to the Commission.

The statement said consistent with international best practice and established regulatory procedures, the NCC ensures its regulatory activities are guided by regular…