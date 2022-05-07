Nurses demand involvement in policy decision making, insurance coverage

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives(NANNM) has demanded that government should involve its members in decision making on various health policies in the country.

It also urged the government to facilitate the provision of insurance coverage for Nurses and Midwives to ameliorate their suffering due to exposure to hazards at workplaces.

The President of the NANNM, Comrade Michael Nnachi also stated that while the Association appreciate the goodwill of the Head of Service of the Federation/ NCE for approval of proper grading for Graduate Nurses achieved at the 43rd meeting of the National Council on Establishment (NCE) held in January 2022, it passionately request…