South-West united for 2023 presidency — Bisi Akande

Former Interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Akande, who is also a former governor of Osun State on Friday said the South-West is united for the presidency to come to the zone, come 2023.

Akande made this known at the end of the APC presidential caucus meeting of the South-West, which he chaired at the Government House, Marina, Lagos and lasted two hours, He said that all those in attendance had a fruitful discussion.

He, however, refused to speak further as he pointedly said “no question.”

Akande and former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, had called to ensure that aspirants in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections conduct their…