Udom urges FG, ASUU to end strike

GOVERNOR Udom Gabriel Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to both the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end the on-going strike action and re-open our universities for our children to return to school.

In a statement issued on his behalf by the spokesperson of the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Council, Mr. Bola Bolawole, Gov. Emmanuel said the time has come for both the FG and ASUU to climb down from their high horse and avert a disaster that may strike the country’s educational system as a whole if the ASUU strike is not quickly called off and our…