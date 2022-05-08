2023: Emefiele’s continuous stay in office dengerous for Nigeria’s economy — Tambuwal

Sokoto State governor and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Tambuwal on Saturday said, Dr. Godwin Emefiele’s continuous stay in office as the CBN governor after identifying with a political party is dengerous for the Nigeria’s economy.

The aspirant stated this while playing host with Taraba PDP delegates in Jalingo.

He noted that CBN is the heart of Nigeria’s economy and needs one that is not partisan as the governor.

He called on president Muhammadu Buhari to do well for Nigeria by asking the CBN governor to immediately resign his position to save the nation’s economy.

The aspirant told delegates that Nigeria is leading…