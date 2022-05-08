2023: I will restore Nigeria’s unity, Atiku promises South-East delegates

FORMER Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has charged delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State to vote him as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, expressing his desire to restore a sense of belonging to marginalised Nigerians.

Amid cheers and chants of solidarity, the former vice president addressed the party leaders and faithful, among others reiterating his promise of 40 per cent youth and women representation in his cabinet. Alhaji Atiku, while decrying the state of governance in the country, urged the party faithful in Lagos to make the right choice during the 2023 primary election of the party by supporting the most…