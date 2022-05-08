Arthur Nzeribe dies at 83, Abians eulogise him

Second Republic politician, Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe has reportedly died at the age of 83.

He died on Sunday morning, a source told Sahara Reporters.

According to the source, Nzeribe was declared dead at a foreign hospital following an undisclosed ailment.

“He died this morning in a hospital abroad. The family will soon release a statement,” the source said.

An official statement is being awaited from the family.

Meanwhile, notable Abians have been commenting on his demise.

An APC presidential hopeful, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa described Nzeribe’s death as the “passage of a colossus”.

Ohuabunwa said he was a unique human being known for his political philosophy and…