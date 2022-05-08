Awoniyi, historian and broadcaster, dies at 82

Professor Timothy Adedeji Awoniyi has died at the age of 82. He died on Sunday, May 8. Awoniyi was a foremost historian, broadcaster and university lecturer. He was a contributor to a popular programme on Radio Nigeria which was produced by late Mr Sola Lala.

According to one of his daughters, Mrs Kehinde Opatunji, Awoniyi died after a brief illness.

Radio Nigeria has mourned the demise of the deceased and admonished the family to take solace in the fact that the patriarch left an indelible mark on the sands of time.

The Zonal Director of Radio Nigeria, Mrs Bolatito Joseph said Awoniyi also known as Eri okan was…