Gully erosion kills boy, threatens 20 buildings in Delta community

Residents of Alibuoba quarters by Agbor Technical college, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State have again been thrown into a mourning mood following the discovery of the lifeless body of yet another victim killed by the perennial flood that threatens the peace of the community for too long.

The situation, Tribune Online reports, is already heightening the apprehension of the residents as over 20 buildings are currently under threat of possible collapse.

The decomposing body of the boy was seen lying deep down in the gully measuring over 50 feet deep and 30 feet wide along the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Road, beside Agbor Technical college and evacuated at…