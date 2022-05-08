Land of Plenty and Want

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK

NIGERIA is a land of plenty and of want. It is very rich in natural and human resources, but it is extremely deficient in the quality of the three productive agents of labour, capital, and organization. Politically it is free; but economically it is utterly subservient. With an area of 356,669 square miles, Nigeria is ‘the size of France, Belgium, and the United Kingdom put together’. And with a population of 55.6 million, it is half ‘France, Belgium, and the United Kingdom put together’, and the ninth largest country in the world.

Its comparatively large area is replete with valuable agricultural, forest, animal, water, and mineral resources. In…