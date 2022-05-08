Obesere set to launch ‘Egungun Becareful’ into NFT

The managements of MixFits Tech Creations, Be Known Entertainment and Nigerian fuji musician, Alhaji Abass Obesere are partnering to make one of his hit tracks “Egungun be careful” into NFT also known as Non fungible token.

“Egungun be careful” is one out of many songs produced by the versatile Fuji icon that expresses our everyday life struggles and the need for care by all.

Alhaji Obesere is of the opinion that with the advent of NFT, creatives have been afforded the opportunity to showcase their craft to a larger audience who values art and creativity.

This is the driving force for going into NFT, to…