Reps cancel Monday’s emergency plenary session

The leadership of the House of Representatives has cancelled the proposed emergency plenary session scheduled to hold on Monday, 9th May, 2022 over the lingering crisis over hike in the price of Aviation fuel otherwise called Jet-A.

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria disclosed this via a memo obtained by Tribune Online.

“I am directed to inform all Hon. members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby cancels the Emergency Plenary Session earlier scheduled for tomorrow 9th May, 2022.

“This cancellation follows from the near-resolution of some of the major critical issues in the Aviation Industry that necessitated the original…