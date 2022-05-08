WahalaNetwork obeys social media rules -Kristen Dawodu

The brains behind an online media platform, Wahalanetwork, Oluwagbenga Dawodu, has explained why

the news engine he founded in August 2021 has a strict gatekeeping process.

According to him, “We ensure we have evidence to back up the stories we post. Already, many of our followers know WahalaNetwork for that. Some of our followers often send messages to us to share some news, but once they have no evidence, we don’t publish them, we count such stories invalid. As long as there is no scintilla of evidence that will enable us to verify the story, we won’t post it. On our page, there is always evidence for every news posted. This is extremely important because we are trying…