ASUU strike extension, a total disappointment ― Committee of VCs

The Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities in Nigeria has expressed total displeasure over the extension of the warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by another 12 weeks, saying the development would further slow down Nigeria’s progress.

The Chairman of the committee, Prof Sulyman Age Abudulkareem, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) expressed this feeling in an interview with Tribune Online on Monday, when his reaction to the strike extension was sought.

“ASUU had originally been on a one-month warning strike and rolled the action over in the month of March for another two months before it is now…