Bridging cost, logistics issue cause of fuel scarcity ― Marketers

After barely a month of relief from fuel scarcity and long queues at filling stations across the country, long lines of petrol queues have again resurfaced in most parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other neighboring States.

The menace, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) had on Monday, blamed the long public holidays and increased fuel purchases which is, “also usual with returning residents of the FCT from the public holidays.”

However, speaking with Tribune Online, the Spokesperson, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Chinedu Ukadike said although, the long holidays were a contributing factor, the issue was…