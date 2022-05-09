Elon Musk’s 7 productivity rules

In a 2018 email to all Tesla employees, Musk offered six productivity recommendations.

Stop holding large meetings

“Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time,” Musk wrote. “Please get of all large meetings, unless you’re certain they are providing value to the whole audience, in which case keep them very short.”

During the next meeting you attend, add up the hourly cost of every person in the room. Then imagine, which shouldn’t be hard when you own a small business, that you’re writing the check for that meeting.

Any meeting that won’t directly generate revenue or cost savings — either in the form of a key decision…