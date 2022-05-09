Fayemi names new Ekiti civic centre after Awolowo

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has named the recently inaugurated ultra-modern Civic and Convention Centre, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, after the late sage and former Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The gesture, according to a release personally signed by Governor Fayemi in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, is in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the death of the late Awolowo.

According to the governor, the Civic and Convention centre, which was commissioned by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN on October 14, 2021, is now to be known as Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre, Ado-Ekiti.

The governor’s statement read: “Today, as always, we…