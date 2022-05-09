Gunmen abduct traditional ruler, two others in Bayelsa community

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted a traditional ruler, a 50-year-old woman and a middle-aged man at about 1 am today at Otuabula Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to community sources, the heavily armed gunmen numbering about 20 invaded the community, abducted the deputy paramount ruler, Chief Otia Isomom, Mrs Lucy Osain and Mr Friday Abah into a waiting speedboat and sped off.

The community source further hinted Tribune Online that a resident of the community who accidentally witnessed the incident was reportedly stabbed with a dagger but luckily escape being killed in the process.

More details later…