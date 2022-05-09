Local stock market opens week bullish, investors gain N521bn

The Nigerian equities market opens the new week to extend gains from last week by 1.90 per cent.

The All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed higher by 1.9 per cent to 51,903.44 basis points as buying interest in MTN Nigeria supported the market’s performance.

In addition, continued interest in consumer goods, Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries, Presco and some Tier-1 banks, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and FBN Holdings contributed to the strong close.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns increased to +4.6 per cent and +21.5 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors, therefore, gained N521.01 billion as market…