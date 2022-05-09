Nurses decry absence of midwives, caregivers in IDP camps

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has decried the absence of midwives, nurses and caregivers in the camps of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Abuja.

It also said its members are ready to be deployed across IDP camps and rural areas of the country to give care services to humanity for national development.

The president of NANNM, Micheal Nnachi at the donation of items to IDPs in Wasa, FCT, Abuja in commemoration of 2022 International Nurses Week said he observed and told that there’s health facility in the camp but no drugs or health workers

Nnachi said: “As I listened to their feed after I’ve commented and appreciation to them…