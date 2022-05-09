Q1’2022: NB Plc records N137.8bn revenue, N23.8bn profit

Nigerian Breweries Plc, has recorded an impressive result in the first quarter of the 2022 financial year, with N137.75 billion as net revenue.

According to the unaudited report and provisional results filed at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for the period ended March 31, 2022, the company also declared a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N13.774 billion, a 78.3 per cent rise compared to the N7.73 billion recorded for the corresponding period in the previous year.

A breakdown of the results shows that the N137.75 billion net revenue for Q1 2022 financial statement is a 30.4 per cent increase from N105.66 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2021.

Cost of sales increased…