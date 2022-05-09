Reducing smoking prevalence through prevention

THE Royal College of Nursing in the UK is currently running a campaign tagged “Prevention is better than cure”. This is a phrase that is learned early in life the world over: wisdom passed down by our forebears. We often save ourselves the harmful effects of any action by avoiding such actions in the first place, rather than waiting to remedy the resulting consequences. This philosophy applies to all areas of life, and to the maintenance of assets. Prevention is a principle in modern primary healthcare systems and a major factor in the increasing global popularity of wellness programmes .In healthcare, where the concept is most popular, the logic is quite straightforward: go…