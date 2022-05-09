Suspected quack Nurse arrested over death of pregnant woman in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a quack nurse in Lisaluwa area of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, Nneka Nwosu, over the death of a pregnant woman identified as Queen Innocent.

The deceased was said to have approached the suspect for delivery of her baby, not knowing that Nwosu was not a qualified nurse to handle such a medical job but operating a clinic illegally in the town.

It was gathered that the deceased who left her house to the clinic developed complications while the suspect was taking delivery of her baby before she gave up.

According to an eyewitness, who explained that the deceased had gone into labour,…