UPDATE:: Group picks APC presidential form for Jonathan

After months of several denials and sustained suspense, indication has finally emerged that former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan would join the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A group surfaced at the International Conference Center, Abuja on Monday to pick the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the former President who ruled on the of the erstwhile ruling party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Fulani group, Nomadic Pastoralists and Almajarai Community led by Ibrahim Abdullahi said they believed in the capacity of Dr Jonathan because of his pan Nigerian outlook while in office.

Abdullahi and his group…