AFAN charges state governments to key into restoration of food security

ALL Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has called on all state governments, especially those in the Northern part of the country to key into the drive for the restoration of security in order to ensure the attainment of sustainable National Food Security in the country.

Arch Kabir Ibrahim, National President of AFAN made the call in a statement made available to the media while stating that insecurity is the foremost threat factor to the attainment of food security in Nigeria.

He said that the state governments in the North should work jointly and collectively to ensure the restoration of normalcy or else the whole country might go hungry.

Ibrahim advised that all efforts by…