Confusion, as INEC Chairman disagrees with political parties seeking extension of deadline for primaries

The 18 political parties eligible to field candidates for the next general elections have jointly demanded extension of the deadline for the conduct of the presidential convention, primaries and Congress.

National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party and Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani, presented the political parties’ request on Tuesday, at a meeting between the IPAC and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, organised by the latter.

Before Engr Sani’s presentation, Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu had in his opening remarks said the June 3 deadline for conduct of primaries remained sacrosanct.

The…