Ebonyi governorship aspirant promises functional schools if elected

A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ebonyi State, Chief Elias Mbam, has promised to provide functional schools with quality learning particularly in areas of inadequacy in all parts of the state.

Chief Mbam made this known in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Obinna Udenwe.

According to him, he has identified all the important areas needed to bring education into limelight in the state including the review of the total number of basic and secondary schools in the state viz-a-viz the population growth over the last decade.

Mbam also promised to Introduce other programs that will…